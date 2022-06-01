Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Declines By 23.3%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BK traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 3,901,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,090. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

