Short Interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Decreases By 21.2%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,400 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MTW traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 583,619 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.