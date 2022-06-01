Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Decreases By 19.0%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 41,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Shares of WYY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,679. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 87.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in WidePoint by 494.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in WidePoint by 85.5% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in WidePoint by 63.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WidePoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.