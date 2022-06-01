Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Decreases By 19.0%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 41,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
Shares of WYY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,679. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 87.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in WidePoint by 494.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in WidePoint by 85.5% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in WidePoint by 63.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About WidePoint (Get Rating)
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.