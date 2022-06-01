Short Interest in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Decreases By 20.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 9,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,522.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YPF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

