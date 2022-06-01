South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SJI. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

