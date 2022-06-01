Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.10. 386,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,202. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

