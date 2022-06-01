SPINDLE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $514.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $183,978.34 and approximately $514.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,670.79 or 0.99842589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00200374 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00091280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00116572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00198573 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00032333 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

