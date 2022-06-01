Standard Family Office LLC Invests $216,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Tesla makes up 1.9% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,501 shares of company stock worth $348,702,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.27.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $743.95. 510,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,508,764. The stock has a market cap of $770.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $903.16 and a 200-day moving average of $945.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

