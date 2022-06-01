Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,230. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

