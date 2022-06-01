Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 280,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168,924. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

