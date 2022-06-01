Standard Family Office LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 332 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.7% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.30.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.80 on Wednesday, hitting $461.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $533.08 and its 200 day moving average is $530.68. The firm has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

