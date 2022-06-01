STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.88 Million

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $4.88 million and $52,470.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,371.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.80 or 0.13141140 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00449185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008760 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

