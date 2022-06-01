State Street Corp Acquires 899,103 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $815,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

