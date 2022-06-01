State Street Corp Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $757,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,957,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

