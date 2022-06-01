State Street Corp Has $639.57 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

State Street Corp lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $639,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -239.74 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

