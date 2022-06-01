State Street Corp Has $700.59 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $700,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.