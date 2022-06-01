State Street Corp Purchases 132,954 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.06% of Whirlpool worth $721,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $184.24 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average of $202.02.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

