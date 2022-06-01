State Street Corp Purchases 25,317 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.95% of Veeva Systems worth $767,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.06.

NYSE VEEV opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

