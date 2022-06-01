State Street Corp Purchases 68,018 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.12% of CoStar Group worth $661,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

