State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,948,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,293,418 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.16% of Marathon Oil worth $787,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,401,000 after acquiring an additional 627,634 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 87,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 67,173 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,235,916 shares of company stock valued at $31,547,050. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

