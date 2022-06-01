Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLJF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:STLJF traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 4,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

