Stephens Inc. AR Buys 289 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.73. 11,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

