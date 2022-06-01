Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX traded down $10.14 on Wednesday, hitting $416.00. 37,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,243. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $377.33 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.