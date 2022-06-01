Stephens Inc. AR Has $326,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Markel were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

NYSE:MKL traded down $8.77 on Wednesday, hitting $1,360.66. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,413.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,311.25. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,155.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

