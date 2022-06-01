Stephens Inc. AR Has $378,000 Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.43% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 100,199 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000.

KAPR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

