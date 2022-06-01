Stephens Inc. AR Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Insulet were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,654,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $8.83 on Wednesday, hitting $204.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,665. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.82 and its 200 day moving average is $250.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 327.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

