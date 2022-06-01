Stephens Inc. AR Has $402,000 Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Upstart were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 106.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $51,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPST traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

