Stephens Inc. AR Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,271. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.