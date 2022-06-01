Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 600 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,462,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.31. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.