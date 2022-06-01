Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ciena were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,141,000 after acquiring an additional 241,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,358,000 after acquiring an additional 92,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,905,000 after acquiring an additional 154,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 21,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

