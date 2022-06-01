Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,435 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lyft were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $3,415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 2,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. 352,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,683,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $63.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

