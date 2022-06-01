StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.55 on Friday. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astrotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

