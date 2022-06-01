StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.55 on Friday. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.