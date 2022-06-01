StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.75 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.