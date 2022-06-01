StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of BYFC opened at $1.75 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
