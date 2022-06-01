StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.