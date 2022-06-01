StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech (Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.