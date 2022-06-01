StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend.
About Euro Tech (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
