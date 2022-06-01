StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $8.23 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 263,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

