StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IHT opened at $2.08 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

