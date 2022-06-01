StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
IHT opened at $2.08 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
