StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPHC opened at $4.30 on Friday. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
