StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.30 on Friday. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 676.3% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 210.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

