StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PTNR opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.75.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
