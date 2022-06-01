StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PFIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.92.

PFIE stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

