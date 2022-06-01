StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 15,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,025.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,466.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

