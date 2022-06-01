StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
