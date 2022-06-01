StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TENX opened at $0.66 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

