StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TACT. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TACT opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. Analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.