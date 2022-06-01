StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

