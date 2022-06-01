StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

MCHX stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

