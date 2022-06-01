StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

