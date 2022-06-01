StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.80 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

