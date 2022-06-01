StockNews.com Lowers Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $665.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 406,690 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.