Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.21. Stryker reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $6.50 on Wednesday, hitting $228.00. 1,153,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,449. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.33 and its 200 day moving average is $255.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.