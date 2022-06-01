Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $2.25 on Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $519,138.65 and $4,258.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00007591 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

